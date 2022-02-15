The University of Ghana (UG) has been ranked Ghana’s top tertiary institution in the January 2022 Webometrics Rankings and the World Scientific Index for 2022 by the Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index.

Both Webometrics and AD Scientific Index ranked universities worldwide based on their performance across standard indicators of excellence.

Some of the indicators they used include quality of education, qualities of facilities within an individual university, international collaborations, the number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate Analytics and the total number of research in the Science Citation Index-Expanded and Social Science Citation Index.

The number of research articles receiving a high number of citations were also considered in the rankings of tertiary institutions across the globe.

In the current rankings, Webometrics placed the University of Ghana as the best in Ghana but 11th in Africa. Out of 31,000 higher education institutions surveyed globally, UG placed 1,121st.

The 2022 AD Scientific Index also ranked UG the first in the country but 15th in sub-Saharan Africa out of the 2,049 tertiary institutions across the Continent.

Globally, the School was ranked 1,704th out of 14,284 universities surveyed by AD Scientific Index, which has more focus on the biophysical sciences.

Meanwhile, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) came second in Ghana and 27th in Africa.

KNUST received a global rank of 1,506th, although it was recently ranked as the best in the country in the 2022 Global Universities Rankings by the USNews.

Based on their research performance and ratings by members of the academic community across the world, KNUST and UG were also ranked 587th and 916th, respectively, on the global front in that report.