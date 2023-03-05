A man, believed to be in his late 60s, has died in a Sprinter Benz while travelling from Kumasi to Mankessim.

The deceased was among passengers on board the bus with registration number AS 1965-12.

The driver, Kojo Shama, told Adom News the deceased was found dead upon arrival at the final destination.

The sudden and unfortunate incident, according to him, was a big shock since the deceased wanted to buy ‘Abodoo’ upon reaching a section of Mankessim.

Mankessim GPRTU Chairman, Hamed Kweku, said this is the first time such incident had happened.

He said the driver has written his statement at Mankesim District Police Command while investigation is ongoing.