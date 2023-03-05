A viral video of American rapper Drake’s new Owl hairstyle design made the rounds on social media.

Drake recently showed off his new braided hair, and the hairstyle got people talking.

@DailyLoud shared a clip of the Canadian-born rapper flaunting his owl hair design.

While the rapper looked quite pleased as he turned left to right to show off the hair, netizens in the comments were unimpressed.

Despite an owl being the logo of the In My Feelings hitmaker’s fashion label, October’s Very Own (OVO), as reported by Yahoo.com, netizens made fun of Drake’s hair.