Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called on his players to prove their doubters wrong after his side ended their four-match winless run in the Premier League with a come-from-behind victory over Luton Town.

Guardiola’s side were facing back-to-back league defeats for the first time since December 2019 when Elijah Adebayo gave Luton the lead in first-half stoppage time, rising highest at the back post to head in Andros Townsend’s cross.

But Bernardo Silva latched on to a loose ball in the penalty area and equalised with a fine curling effort.

Three minutes later City completed the turnaround when Jack Grealish converted Julian Alvarez’s low cross.

“Four games we didn’t win – we are not used to that,” Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day.

“People say ‘City is over already’. This is the challenge that we have ahead of us. Prove them wrong and still be there.”

Victory means the defending champions stay fourth, four points behind leaders Liverpool, while third-from-bottom Luton are now four points off safety following Everton’s win over Chelsea.