Everton claimed three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since 2021 as they saw off Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and substitute Lewis Dobbin both fired home first-time efforts in the second half as Sean Dyche’s side moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

It was a tight and tense first half with Jordan Pickford making decent saves to deny Enzo Fernandez’s rasping shot and Cole Palmer’s dipping drive from range.

Jack Harrison’s acrobatic volley which flew narrowly wide was Everton’s most presentable opportunity in the opening period and Dwight McNeil forced visiting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez into an excellent stop at the start of the second half.

Chelsea’s attacks were breaking down in the final third and they were punished on the break as Doucoure smashed in and Dobbin smacked home in stoppage time for the in-form Toffees.

The loss is Chelsea’s seventh in the league under Mauricio Pochettino this season, dropping them one place to 11th, as they were leapfrogged by neighbours Fulham’s thrashing of West Ham.