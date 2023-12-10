Tottenham ended their recent slump in emphatic style as they convincingly overpowered a leg-weary Newcastle United.

Spurs had lost four of their previous five games and had not won since the victory at Crystal Palace on 27 October, but, once Destiny Udogie put them ahead from Son Heung-min’s pass, there was only one winner.

And it was day of joy for striker Richarlison, who has struggled to find consistency and momentum in his Spurs career but was the spearhead here with a goal either side of half-time as Newcastle wilted in the face of some scintillating attacking play from Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Richarlison had scored only five goals in his previous 48 appearances for Spurs but was on the mark from Son’s perfect delivery, then effectively sealed all three points after controlling Pedro Porro’s long pass.

Son got the goal his performance deserved, scoring from the spot after he had been hauled down by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

Joelinton’s late strike provided a late consolation for Newcastle, who threatened only sporadically, with Miguel Almiron failing to convert a great chance when they trailed by a goal.

However, a heavy programme is taking its toll on manager Eddie Howe’s injury-hit squad and now they must regroup and re-energise quickly before Wednesday night’s decisive final Champions League group game at home to AC Milan.