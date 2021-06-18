An eight-year-old girl is receiving treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital after her father allegedly assaulted her with fire for allegedly stealing GH¢10.00.

The victim, who has lost three fingers of her right hand, was accused by her stepmother of stealing the money from her grandmother.

The girl is said to have denied the accusation and was exonerated by the grandmother, but her father, Alhassan Maijida, insisted the money was with her and attacked the little girl.

He beat her with a giant stick leading to an eye injury before setting her hand on fire.

The victim was abandoned after the assault, which occurred on Wednesday night at Kparpiri, a village about 20 kilometres from Walewale.

She was rescued by a relative who rushed her to the Wulugu Health Centre before she was referred to the Walewale Government Hospital.

A relative, Aminatu Salifu, who is now taking care of her at the hospital, spoke to Joy News’ Regional Correspondent, Eliasu Tanko.