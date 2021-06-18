Corporal Amenyo, a gifted Ghanaian military officer, runs his own bakery called Bakers King and has emerged as one of Ghana’s most extraordinary cake bakers.

The corporal, whose bakery is located at Kojo Thomson Road, Adabraka, opposite Rawlings chambers in the Greater Accra Region, revealed that his passion for baking dates way back.

Where it all started

According to him, he picked the talent from his mother but had never really paid full attention to it until he decided to take it serious somewhere last year before the lockdown.

Just a year on, the Bakers King’s Chief Executive Officer has already created some amazing designs that are simply breathtaking.

Aside taking professional training on baking in Accra, the talented officer says that he learns most of his skills through online courses from the world’s best bakers. When asked how he is able to come up with his designs, the talented baker in an interview with yen said: “I’m always on the lookout for the next challenging project.

“So when a client comes to me, I simply take their idea and come up with something extraordinary for their event.”

Some amazing works so far

One of the talented baker’s most challenging projects has been a castle cake that is able to light up.

He said he had to employ the expertise of an electrician, carpenter, and other professionals.

Another one has been a gravity-defying cake that was turned upside down as well as a cake that descended from the roof.

Others have been a cake in the form of jollof rice, fresh chicken, a uniform of a general, and many more.

The talented young man says he is still looking for projects that would challenge him beyond anything he has ever done.