One Adebayor Adesa Ako has been arrested by a Highway Patrol team stationed within the Ketu South Municipality, in the Volta Region for possession of narcotic substances.

The suspect was arrested at about 8:00pm on Thursday 28, October 21, while onboard an Aflao-bound vehicle.

The Toyota Seana commercial vehicle, which the suspect was in, was stopped for a routine check as part of a stop and search exercise along the Aflao- Accra highway.

When a search was conducted in the vehicle and bags of passengers, the said exhibit was found in a bag belonging to the suspect.

Suspect Adebayor Adesa Ako is currently in Police custody.

The exhibits of five whitish slaps of concealed substances have been kept for evidential purposes while the case is being taken over by the Drugs Law Enforcement Unit of the Volta Regional Police Command.