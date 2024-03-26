The Kwawu Suminakese police has apprehended a man identified as Kwadwo Opoku from Kwawu Asuoyaa in the Kwawu East District of the Eastern region for sodomy.

The suspect in his mid thirties was accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy.

The family of the victim has reported the case to the Department of Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVSU) under the Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command.

The arrest comes after disturbing allegations surfaced, implicating Opoku in the heinous act.

Police has commenced investigations into the matter to ensure justice is served.