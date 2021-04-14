Residents of Buem Bodada in the Jasikan district discovered the lifeless body of a carpenter identified as Francis Brown, Wednesday morning.

The deceased was found with stab wounds to his stomach and multiple machete wounds on his legs.

Neighbours suspect Francis was murdered by his cousin, one Boampong Isaac Kojo who he had a misunderstanding with the night before.

According to reports, the suspect planned the killing on Monday night during a fight which was resolved by neighbours.

However, Isaac who is said to have sustained a cut in the process threatened to retaliate come what may.

The following morning, residents were greeted with the shock of Francis sitting in his front porch, deceased.

It is believed he was stabbed while he slept in his bed, and managed to crawl outside before giving up the ghost.

Francis Brown is survived by five children with no wife.

The suspect, Issac Boapomg, is now at large.

The Jasikan Police Command has confirmed that such matter has been reported to station and officers have started investigation to that effect.