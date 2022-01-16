A Nigerian man has been nabbed for allegedly digging a grave in his room for ritual purposes.

Some residents, who entered the room, claimed it was meant to bury his victim alive.

Some residents are heard in a viral video claiming the young man, known to be a hustler, wants to drive a new car.”

There are conflicting reports about who the victim was online. While some claimed it was his girlfriend, others alleged that it’s a boy he sent out on an errand.

The lady heard speaking in the background also disclosed that she had repeatedly said the man was evil, but no one believed her.

