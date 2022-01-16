UK-born Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has shared a video on his Instagram page showing off his guns.

While brandishing the guns on social media, he was also listening to preaching in his car.

He wrote: “The WORD and WEAPON…. 24/7,” under the video, suggesting he is always armed with the word of God and also has guns to protect himself physically.

Sonnie Badu’s conduct is similar to what rapper Medikal did and is now standing trial.

Medikal was arrested last year for also allegedly brandishing a gun online.

The gospel musician is said to have shared video from the USA, where he is scheduled to perform at an event later this month.

Watch video below: