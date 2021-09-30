A man, identified simply as Vwede, has absconded after beating his two-year-old son to death in Bayelsa State.

The incident happened along Imiringi road in Yenagoa, the state capital on Sunday, September 26.

It was gathered that the suspect from Delta State, brutally flogged the boy and took him to a hospital along the Ruthmore Hotel road at Immiringi after he lost consciousness.

The father was said to have absconded to an unknown destination immediately hospital staff informed him that the boy had died.

The hospital staff then contacted the Police and the non-governmental organisation, Do Foundation which is involved in the campaign against gender violence and protection of the child.

It was also gathered that the deceased boy’s mother reportedly abandoned him with his father and bolted after birth.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the father had since bolted and his whereabouts are unknown at the moment.