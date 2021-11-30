A man, believed to be in his 50’s, has been allegedly beaten and dumped behind the Kasoa Odupong Kpehe school building in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Reports indicate the man, yet to be identified, died shortly after he was found by some traders in the area.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, they narrated the deceased was found in an unconscious state, adding he was not somebody they know in the vicinity.

“We bought water and porridge to feed him because he was weak and we thought it was hunger but he died while we were still attending to him and he was also foaming in the mouth with blood,” one of the traders narrated.

The Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Kwame Amoah, said he suspects the deceased was beaten elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

Mr Amoah, however, appealed to residents to desist from mob action as he bemoans insecurity among some residents over the rising crime rate in the area.

Police officers from the Kasoa District Police command have since conveyed the body to the Police Hospital morgue with investigations underway.