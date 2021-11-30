Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, David Ansah Opoku, has said that he does not regret his actions which led to the walkout by the Majority MPs in Parliament.

The Majority MPs staged a walkout prior to the voice vote on the 2022 budget in Parliament on Friday, November 26.

This, David Ansah Opoku, said was warranted based on the “illegal proceedings’, insisting that the budget has not been rejected.

According to Mr Opoku, the Majority felt uncomfortable by the directive of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Aagbin to walkout the Finance Minister from the House.

He further remarked that Parliament allows the engagement of Ministers of State in the House as their presence do not affect the proceedings in Parliament.