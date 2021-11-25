The Criminal Court 2 Division of the High Court has commenced the trial of two people who are suspected to have killed two policemen of the Kasoa Motor Traffic and Transport Unit in 2019.

The murdered policemen are Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed and Group Sergeant Michael Dzamesi of the Kasoa Motor Transport Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The proceedings began on Wednesday, 24th November 2021 after a two-year delay.

The delay has been blamed on the difficulty in empaneling a jury for the case.

The suspects, Eric Kojo Duah, alias Sakorah, and Michael Safo Anim, are alleged to have shot and killed the two policemen when they were signaled to stop.

Presenting the case, Nana Ama Prempeh, said that the accused undertook the act in the glare of the public.

She said that autopsy reports indicated that the policemen died of bullet wounds.

The two were killed when occupants of a vehicle they signaled to stop opened fire on them on the Kasoa – Budumburam highway.

They have been charged with murder, abetment of murder contrary to provisions of the country’s criminal and other offenses law.

Six witnesses will be presented by the six to convince the jury that the suspects are the cause of the death of the policemen.

Taking his turn to speak, Lawyer Augustine Obuor, who is representing Eric Duah, said the prosecutors have so far failed to explain why the suspects would engage in such an action.

Lawyer Isaac Okyere-Kumah, who is representing the other suspect appealed to the jury to be thorough in its duty and desist from having biases.

The Prosecution has been asked to file their disclosures and witness statements before 8th December, 2021.