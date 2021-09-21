A 52-year-old driver, Francis Akwasi Kumi, has committed suicide by hanging at Akyem Achiese in the Achiase District of the Eastern Region after allegedly being divorced by his wife.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kwasi Azor indicated that the wife of the deceased, Akosua Oburaa, divorced him after losing his job.

The deceased’s brother-in-law, Stephen Kwaku Ofori, popularly called Agya Ofori, stated the man seriously took ill about three days ago but was being closely monitored by him.

He explained the night before his death, they had a hearty chat before going to bed but at about 12 midnight, he woke up to his absence when he wanted to urinate.

“We searched everywhere for him and placed the necessary calls but to no avail only for some children to come and tell us the next day they have found a man hanging in a building.

“We rushed to the scene and we found him dead,” he narrated.

The first son of the deceased, Raphael Kumi, speaking to the media, stated the death was a big blow to the family.

The distraught son said they were yet to come to terms with the demise as they cannot fathom what might have caused it.

However, he stated he suspects his father was worried about something and was overthinking or probably something spiritual.