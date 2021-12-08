Deputy Minority Chief Whip in parliament, Ibrahim Ahmed, has reacted to the Majority group’s refusal to promote peace in the country.

According to him, the Majority group is pretending to Ghanaians to be peaceful yet their members failed to attend a meeting set to discuss means of promoting peace among legislators.

“They are not friends of peace, they don’t like peace. They are just pretending in the eyes of the public,’’ he said.

A 20-member committee – 10 on each side – has been set by parliament to address the chaos and controversies in the House.

In line with the objective, a sitting was scheduled for Monday, but Mr Ahmed revealed the Majority, together with the Chair (Deputy Speaker), failed to show up.

Hon Ahmed Ibrahim, Deputy Minority Chief Whip

“Majority group boycotted the 20-member committee that was supposed to meet yesterday at 11:00 AM. They didn’t show up, it was only Patrick Boama who showed up,’’ he said on JoyNews.

The members from the Majority Caucus who did not show up are Dan Botwe, K.T. Hammond, Patricia Appiagaye, Lydia Alhassan, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Habib Iddrisu, Frank Annor-Dompreh and Joe Ghartey.

Mr Ahmed said he was disappointed in the leadership of the Majority group as he wonders how the Deputy Speaker became the leader of the group.

‘’If you are in a meeting [and] you are not a convener and if the convener himself is not there how do you progress. You are elected to bring peace and you are unable to convey a meeting to bring peace. I am very disappointed in their leadership, I wonder how he became… he, in government was rather chastising opposition so now, who is charge,’’ he questioned.



