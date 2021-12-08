The Information Ministry on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, took delivery of two new 15-seater Toyota buses.

The sector Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who handed over the vehicles noted it forms part of efforts to improve the welfare of the staff and the Information Services Department.

Presenting the vehicles at the forecourt of the Ministry, he said the buses could not have come at a better time as it will help ease the daily hustle staff go through in getting to and from work.

The buses will also provide comfortable and safe transportation for the press pool at the ministry when covering national assignments.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah expressed gratitude to the Directors of the Ministry for their roles in the execution of tasks associated with the procurement of the buses.

He further urged the Transport Unit of the Ministry to inculcate serious maintenance regimes into their operations to enable staff to derive value for money.