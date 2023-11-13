Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has prayed for the soul of the party’s founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings to continue to rest in peace.

This was in a social media post to commemorate the third anniversary of Mr Rawlings’ death.

Papa J as he was affectionately called passed on November 12, 2023.

Taking to Facebook, Mr Mahama noted that, Sunday, November 12, 2023, was another opportunity to reminisce on Mr Rawlings’ impactful life and times of a great leader.

“Today, we honour, with gratitude and reverence, the memory of a man who ushered us into an enduring and stable 4th Republic. May his soul continue to rest in peace,” he mourned.

The former President’s post has attracted goodwill messages from some Ghanaians who have sighted the posts.

