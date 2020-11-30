One of the sons of former President John Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, has celebrated his father on the occasion of the latter’s 62nd birthday which fell on November 29, 2020.

In photos on Instagram, the young Mahama decided to celebrate his father with an epic throwback photo.

The former president’s son shared the throwback father and son moments with his father to show how they go way back.

One of the photos saw the young Mahama sitting on his dad’s lap in what looked like a room and the other one saw him once again on his father’s lap but this time, on an airplane.

Following the photo, the talented footballer epitomised his dad and showered him with glowing words on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

After posting the lovely photos, young Mahama captioned them: “Happy Birthday Dad. May God bless your endeavors and sustain your life long enough to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Love you.”

Many fans and followers took to the comment section to heap words of blessing on the former president.