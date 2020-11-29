Former President John Dramani Mahama is 62 today Sunday November 29,2020.

To mark the important day, the former First Lady shared some beautiful photos on Facebook to wish her husband a happy birthday.

John Mahama was born on November 29, 1958, in Damango to an affluent teacher, rice farmer and politician.

He is the 4th President of the 4th Republic is and is seeking to make a comeback in the December 7 polls.

On his special day, his wife wrote: “Happy 62nd birthday and God bless you my dear husband- my perfect gift from God. More Love, hugs and kisses from me and the children. Always read and remember Psalm 121: 1-8”.

