A photo of former President John Mahama and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is currently making waves on social media.

The photo was posted by the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, as he recounts the outcome of the 2016 election.

The photo spotted Mr Mahama in a black shirt while General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, was in a smock, wearing a baseball cap backwards.

Mr Anyidoho indicated the photo was taken at a time Mr Mahama conceded defeat in the election alongside his famous comfortable lead press conference.

ALSO READ:

The photo captured former Communications Minister, Dr Omane-Boamah as well as Mr Mahama’s aide, Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

John Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketia

In his caption, he queried if General Mosquito loved the NDC more than the bull [Himself].

The post has garnered massive reactions on his Twitter page.

Read the full post below: