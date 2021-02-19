Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, has been named as the new goalkeepers’ trainer for Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak.

The club was hit with massive resignations last week with goalkeepers’ trainer of the club, Ben Owu also leaving.

Kingston now replaces Mr Owu who left the club due to personal reasons.

The 41-year-old, who is popularly known as Olele, last worked as the goalkeepers’ trainer of the Black Stars and has since been training with lower-tier side Emmanuel FC.

He recently worked with Great Olympics as well.

The former Blackpool goalkeeper has enormous experience in goalkeeping and he is expected to help that department of the club.

Hearts of Oak have relied on Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi this season, but none of them is the number one.

The Accra-based club is currently in deep crisis after the entire technical team resigned within a week.

Fans of the Ghanaian giants have protested against the way the club is being managed by the current board.

U-15 coach, Samuel Nii Noi, who is acting as interim coach, will lead the club when the Phobians host Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 15 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.