President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is not deserving of victory in the December polls due to his perceived lack of new ideas.

He pointed to Mahama’s previous electoral defeat during his bid for reelection as evidence of his inadequacy for the presidency.

Speaking at the unveiling of NPP running mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, President Akufo-Addo compared Mr. Mahama with former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, and himself, all of whom served two terms in office.

The President explained that, Mr. Mahama’s rejection in his second term highlights his perceived unsuitability for the presidency.

“Since the 4th republic, Jerry John Rawlings was allowed to serve for his second term, John Agyekum Kuffuor was also allowed to serve for two terms and me, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also been allowed to serve for two terms.

However, he [Mahama] was rejected for his second term and he’s now asking for a second chance? We won’t consider him for the presidency, not today or tomorrow. He talks as if we don’t know his track record. He has nothing new to offer. We know his track record and he has nothing new for Ghanaians.

“We saw what he did during his tenure in office which led to his defeat in his second attempt, after realising he was not fit for the job, why should we vote for him now? We won’t!” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

