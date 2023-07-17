Former President John Dramani Mahama over the weekend embarked on working visits to the Northern and Savanna Regions.

The visit was to afford the former President an opportunity to engage traditional and religious leaders, discuss important issues, and strengthen relationships.

Mr Mahama in a Facebook post on Monday, July 17, thanked the chiefs and people of the two regions for the warm reception he received.

“I have been in the Northern and Savanna Regions on a working visit throughout the weekend, during which I had the honour of meeting with several of our chiefs and Muslim leaders.

“It has been an excellent opportunity to, once again, meet our traditional and religious leaders, discuss important issues, and strengthen our relationships.”

The NDC flagbearer said he will work with them to help Ghana achieve its prosperity.

“I was humbled and impressed by the hospitality and warmth. I look forward to continuing to work together to promote peace and prosperity in our communities as we build the Ghana we want together.

The chiefs the former President visited included: