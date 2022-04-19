Former President John Mahama has paid courtesy calls on some stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

Mr Mahama’s visit was part of an exercise to check up on senior comrades of the party amid the Easter festivities.

The exercise took the NDC 2020 presidential candidate to the home of former Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo Godwin John Quarshie.

Others included former Lower Manya-Krobo and PNDC secretary; Major Ted Tetteh (Rtd), his successor; Michael T. Nyaunu, former Wa West MP; Issahaku Salia, and Alhaji Rashid Haruna.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by other party bigwigs including the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former NHIS boss; Sylvester Mensah among others.

