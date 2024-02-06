The flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, is asking the government to admit to enjoying the stable economic foundation his administration created.

According to him, he created the Ghana Infrastructure Investments Fund, from which the current regime is drawing money for the construction of its agenda 111 hospitals.

The debate centered on who has managed the country’s economy best, with residents, businesses, organizations, and other groups taking turns to provide input for the NDC’s

Mahama maintained that, the luckiest government is the Akufo-Addo led regime, due to the works his administration did.

He accused the government of collapsing Bank of Ghana through uncontrolled borrowing.

