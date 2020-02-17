The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is set to begin a three-day working tour of the Western North Region, which will include an interaction with a wide section of people from across the region in what is dubbed a ‘SpeakOut’ session.

The ‘SpeakOut with John Mahama’ will take place in all 16 regions of the country and serve as an opportunity for the NDC leader to meet, interact and listen directly to the people of Ghana.

Among others, the ‘SpeakOut’ initiative will enable him to better appreciate their personal desires and expectations, the needs of their communities and what they consider should be the priorities of government towards improving their standard of living and enhance social infrastructure.

Accompanying Mr Mahama will be the party’s Manifesto Committee, who will also take advantage of the tour to listen to the grassroots views and incorporate them into the party’s 2020 Manifesto.

The Western North tour begins on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 and ends on Thursday, February 20, 2020.