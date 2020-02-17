Physically challenged Hearts of Oak fan, Atta Abbey, inspired the club to a 3:2 win against Bechem United after his pep talk before the game.

The Phobians picked all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in their matchday ten fixture.

Before the game, Atta Abbey who has supported the club for the past 50 years was given the opportunity to talk to the players after failing to win at home in the last two matches.

After yesterday's 3-2 win vs Bechem United, Hearts of Oak team invited this age-old supporter, Ataa Abbey to speak words of inspiration to the team.



Abbey, despite his situation, has attended home games for over 50 years



Class! Touching.



🎥Hearts of Oak pic.twitter.com/irBMQr2QrK — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) February 17, 2020 Atta Abbey talking to Hearts of Oak players

Prince Kwabena Adu opened the scoring for Bechem United Kofi Kordzi and Fatawu Mohammed made it 2-1 for Hearts.

READ MORE:

Hafiz Konkoni tied things up for Bechem United in the 74th minute but Kordzi struck in the 92nd minute to hand the Phobians a relieving win and three points.

Mr Abbey went viral since he was spotted waving Hearts of Oak flag while in a wheelchair to the stadium to watch the Phobians clash against Asante Kotoko on matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League.

Midfielder Emmanuel Nettey who has emerged as fans favourite for his impeccable form at the club touched by Abbey’s dedication to the club presented a replica Umbro Hearts of Oak jersey to him.

God Father die-hard supporters of Hearts of Oak has followed suit by getting Mr Abbey a brand-new wheelchair to facilitate his movement.

According to reports, other supporters are planning to help him financially by supporting his daily upkeep for his extraordinary love for the club even when results are not going their way.