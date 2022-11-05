Former President John Dramani Mahama was also present to commiserate with the family at the final funeral rites of late highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crenstil, also known as A. B. Crenstil.

At the event that took place at the Tema Community 8 School Park, the ex-President shared some interesting moments he had with the ace highlife musician.

“One day he asked to pay a visit, and he came and that was the first time we met in flesh and blood. Since then, we maintained contact and when I became president he came to me and expressed concerns about colleagues who were grown in age and were no longer able to play and leaving a difficult life and that is what brought us setting up an aged musicians fund, and we made a budgetary allocation of 1 million Cedis as seed money, which was released to MUSIGA.

“Anytime I used to tease him about an incident in Bolga, where he was supposed to play one of his famous songs, he actually didn’t want. But we wanted him to play, so we walked up to him and said play the song, the northerners asked him to play it, so they could remember him for it and he did,” he said.

