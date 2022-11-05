Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has named three local players in his 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The list was released on Friday, November 4 by the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

Ibrahim Danlad

Accra Hearts of Oak duo, Dennis Korsah, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Asante Kotoko’s Ibrahim Danlad have been named in the squad.

Former Kotoko fullback, Ibrahim Imoro has also been listed in the provisional squad.

Denis Korsah

Notable inclusions to the squad are Iñaki Williams, Kamal Sowah, Tariq Lamptey, and Salis Abdul Samed.

Ghana is in Group H of the competition and will play Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The Black Stars will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. Otto Addo will name his final 26-man squad for the tournament on November 14.

The team will test the readiness with a friendly game against European side, Switzerland on November 17.

Ghana will arrive in Doha on November 19.

See list here: