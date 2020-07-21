Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid glowing tribute to his former boss, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, on what would have been the latter’s 76th birthday anniversary.

Prof Mills died on July 24, 2012, becoming the first sitting President in Ghana’s Fourth Republic to die.

Then serving as Prof. Mills’ Vice President, Mr Mahama was subsequently sworn in to replace his deceased boss as President.

Today, July 21, 2020, would have marked Prof. Mills’ 76th birthday and Mr Mahama has paid tribute to the late former President.

In a post on Facebook, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer said Prof. Mills’ sterling leadership qualities will never be forgotten.

“You would have been 76 years today, Prof. though in eternity, memories of your sterling qualities and principled leadership are still fresh with us,” Mr Mahama tweeted.

“You will forever remain in our hearts. Yours is a soul that cannot be forgotten, a man we cannot celebrate enough!

“Happy birthday my comrade, mentor and friend. Continue to rest well, Sir,” Mr Mahama wrote.