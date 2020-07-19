The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, July 24, will commemorate the eighth anniversary of the death of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle in Accra at 0800 hours.

A statement issued by the party’s Director of Communications, Kraka Essamuah said the ceremony would be conducted in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols.

“Further details of the programme will be communicated in the course of the coming week,” it said.