Ghana has recorded 488 new cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the country’s case count to 27,060.

The Ghana Health Service says these are samples that were taken from the period June 22 to July 14 2020 but reported from the lab on July 15.

According to the GHS, 23,044 persons have recovered/discharged.

However, one more person has died of Covid-19 bringing the death toll to 145, the service’s website disclosed July 18, 2020.

Ghana’s number of active cases stands at 3,871.

Credit: Ghana Health Service

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 14,923; Ashanti Region – 5,642; Western Region – 2,218; Central Region – 1,140; Eastern Region – 1,030; Volta Region – 492; Bono East Region – 294; Upper East Region – 282; Northern Region – 271; Western North Region – 216; Bono Region – 166; Oti Region – 143; Ahafo Region – 103; Upper West Region – 74; Savannah Region – 57; North East Region – 9

