An economist and spokesperson for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Gideon Boako, has made a strong accusation against former President John Dramani Mahama, labelling him as the most corrupt Vice President in Ghana’s history.

Mr Boako’s comments have sparked significant controversy and debate within the political landscape.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM on Thursday, June 20, Dr Boako criticised Mahama’s tenure as Vice President, alleging that it was marked by numerous corruption scandals and financial mismanagement.

He pointed to various instances during Mr Mahama’s term where funds were reportedly misappropriated, leading to substantial economic losses for the country.

Dr Boako emphasised that such corruption undermined public trust and hindered Ghana’s development.

“I must state on record that between Mr Mahama who is the most corrupt Vice President because of his conduct in terms of corruption, you can’t compare that to any Vice President in the country’s history. He is the only Vice President whose President set up an investigation on him for allegations of corruption.”

“This didn’t happen during Ackaah’s era and all the rest that followed after him. So if that is anything to go by, Mr Mahama is the only Vice President whose President accepts that he is corrupt,” he stated.

