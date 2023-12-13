Former President John Mahama has hit back again at critics of his campaign promise of a 24 hour economy.

Though he admits some institutions are already working around the clock, a future National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will make it easier for all to operate.

The ruling NPP continues to argue the 24-hour economy promise is already being implemented by some institutions, downplaying the impact of the policy.

But Mr. Mahama says the policy which will provide the necessary resources and incentives to interested institutions will make it easier for all to participate.

He expressed these views during a meeting with party executives in the Western-North Region as part of his two-day “Building Ghana Tour” in the region.

The former President believes it will take the NDC to rescue the Ghanaian economy which he believes has fallen in a ditch.

He indicated that, plans to salvage the economy will be outdoored early next year.

Mr Mahama is also preaching unity among supporters of the National Democratic Congress as the party seeks a comeback to power.

He believes a visit to his contender in the party presidential primary, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, sets a good example for all to follow.

Sophia Akuffo, IEA urge Parliament not to ratify lithium agreement

District-level elections: Dan Botwe sends important message to electorates

Anti-LGBTQ bill: Sponsors fight proposed deletion of Clause 4 of Bill