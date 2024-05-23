Former President, John Mahama has donated 11 motorcycles to the party’s constituency communications officers in the Bono East region.

According to the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, this move aims to enhance the mobility of the officers and enable them to effectively disseminate the party’s messages.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama sent us here. He said he appreciates the work of the communication officers. The elections are fast approaching and because this work is important, he has donated 11 motorcycle to the regional chairman to give to the communication officers. These motorcycles will help them move across the region and to various villages and towns.”

The Bono East Regional chairman of the party, Unas Owusu, expressed gratitude to the former President and the entire communications team.

“In the Bono East region, we have 11 constituencies. We want to win 11 constituencies, both presidential and parliamentary seats. All the 11. These motors will help us go far to achieve that aim. So we thank John Dramani Mahama and the entire communications team very much.”

“The message I have for them is, now the situation in Ghana, everybody has seen that everything is not going on well. In that manner, I will urge everybody to go and vote for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidates across the nation so that the vision for John Dramani Mahama will become a reality.”

The regional communications officer of the party, Sulemana Mohammed Mustapha pointed out the importance of the motorcycles to the 11 communications officers.

“Communication is one department that works 24/7. We have no rest. Every day, we keep on working. So this motorbike has come in to help us to do our work with ease. You know the deplorable conditions of our road network in this region. So this motorbike will help us go to the hinterlands to work. We also encourage our communicators to work beyond their limit.”

However, the NDC party is working towards donating vehicles in the region as a means of reaching out to electorates in every area.

