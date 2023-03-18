Mahama begins 3-day tour of Ashanti Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama today began a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region

According to his Spokesperson, Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, this is phase one of former President Mahama’s campaign in the Region.

Mr Mahama will be meeting and interacting with branch and constituency executives in 20 of the 47 constituencies.

Mrs Mogtari also disclosed that Mr Mahama will on Tuesday join the royal families and people of the Savanna Region for the coronation of the newly enskinned Yagbonwura before returning to Accra.