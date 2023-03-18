Leicester City gained a crucial point and ended their five-match losing run as Harvey Barnes netted a second-half equaliser at high-flying Brentford in the Premier League.

Barnes was sent through on goal by James Maddison shortly after half-time, dinking the ball over Brentford keeper David Raya.

Earlier, Mathias Jensen’s deflected shot had put Brentford ahead in the 32nd minute at the Gtech Community Stadium.

In the closing stages, Brentford substitute Shandon Baptiste was sent off for a second bookable offence, catching Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

A point for Leicester saw them stay 16th in the Premier League table.

Brentford missed out on a chance to break into the top six and remain eighth.