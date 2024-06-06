The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the SDA Basic 1 and 2 School at Madina in Accra has petitioned the La Nkwantanang Municipal Director of Education over the location of a private property on the school compound.

It said the facility was creating a lot of inconvenience and was a threat to the school because of the occupants of the private building.

The PTA said owners of the property had also located a septic tank on the premises, with raised edges on the ground, which had become a trip hazard that posed a safety threat to the pupils.

Speaking to journalists, the PTA Chairman of the School, Isaac Addo, said efforts made by the SDA Church to make the owner of the building leave the compound for the building to be demolished had proved futile.

Danger

Mr Addo said the septic tank of the building also posed a threat to the safety of the schoolchildren, some of whom played on it. He said the PTA had reported the matter to the La Nkwantanang – Madina Directorate of Education to step in to address the problem.

The La Nkwantanang Municipal Director of Education, Keen Adjei Appiah, said the government released the land on which the school was located to the SDA Church to establish the school which was later taken over by the government.

He said the La Nkwantanang Municipal Directorate of Education had received a petition from the school about the private building on the school compound and the Education Directorate had written to inform the Municipal Assembly about it to address the problem.

Mr Appiah added that the directorate would follow up on the issue with the Municipal Assembly to ensure the safety of the schoolchildren.

