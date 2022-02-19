Supporters of the two biggest clubs in the country have gathered at the Hearts of Oak secretariat to secure tickets ahead of the super clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The match between the two local rivals is a matchday seven outstanding fixture in the Ghana Premier League this season on Sunday, 20th February.

Fans queued on Friday at the Hearts office to secure tickets.

The government imposed a restriction on all match centres across the country to allow just 25% of the fans into the stadium as a measure to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Kotoko head into the game at the top of the league with 12 points above fierce rivals Hearts, who occupy the eight position on the league slot.