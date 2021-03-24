Rapper M.anifest says he was excited after he watched his dad, Tsatsu Tsikata, serve as the lead counsel for National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, during the 2020 election petition trial.

In an interview on Joy News, the rapper, born Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, said his 70-year-old dad inspired him in many ways when he was watching him defend the NDC at the Supreme Court.

Its very inspiring… he is brilliant and I think its quite inspiring to see that at age 70 someone has that sharpness, dedication and rigour to his works, he said.

According to the rapper, that tells me that when I am that age I should have the same kind of vim you know [SIC].

