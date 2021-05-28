A man and his girlfriend, who had been dating for 10 months and fell in love, have discovered they are biological siblings after they went for a DNA test.

In a post sighted on the Facebook page of Toya Williford, she disclosed that she met her prince charming 10 months ago and they ”fell in love instantly.”

“Everybody was always saying how much we looked so much alike and they would always say ‘y’all might be related’ but we always laughed it off,” she said.

According to her, exactly one month ago this year, they decided to get a DNA test and the result confirmed the suspicions.

”One month ago we decided to get a DNA test to finally put the rumours to rest. We were both excited to get the results only to find out we are related.

”We found out we were brother and sister. Yes, I was just as shocked as you guys,” she said.

Despite knowing that they are related, she said they have decided to continue with the relationship.

”We were and still are madly in love; we decided to continue our relationship,” she said.

