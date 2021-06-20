Former President John Dramani Mahama has been given a special recognition with a Fathers’ Day message from his family.

The message came specifically from his wife, Lordina Mahama on behalf of their three sons and daughter.

To her, Mr Mahama is not just the perfect husband, but the kind of father she had always wanted her children to have.

She described him as gentle, kind and caring; the exact qualities that drew him to her, and boldly bragged about being with the best life partner.

“From the day I met you, I knew you were the kind of father I would want my children to have. Your gentleness, kindness and caring personality were the qualities that drew me to you. Looking back at our journey of love and parenting, I am convinced I chose the best life partner and father for our children.

“You mean the world to us; thank you for making our lives so beautiful and for being a perfect role model to many who look up to you. #HappyFatherDay, my John. With Love, from the Children and I. Lordina.”

She further posted a family photo, and another in which she was wrapped in Mr Mahama’s arms while posing for the camera.

Mr Mahama, in appreciation, expressed his undying love for his beloved partner.