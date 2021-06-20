Switzerland gave themselves a superb chance of qualifying for the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the best third-placed sides with a superb victory that sends Turkey home without a point to their name.

Needing a win in Baku to stand any chance of progression, the Swiss produced by far their best display of the tournament – one that could and probably should have yielded a bigger and more rewarding win.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Haris Seferovic were the goalscoring heroes, silencing those who had questioned their places in the side with a collection of fine goals, all of them assisted by Steven Zuber.

The first of Shaqiri’s brace – to make it 2-0 in the first half – was especially good, the Liverpool man curling in from the edge of the box.

Equally as important was Yann Sommer in the Swiss goal, who produced a string of good saves to keep a much-improved Turkey at bay, especially in the first half.

At the other end, Ugurcan Cakir was just as impressive, saving numerous times to frustrate a Swiss side who knew that a Wales loss in Italy and a five-goal swing would give them second in the group.

Turkey were able to score their first goal of the tournament and a fine one it was too, Irfan Can Kahveci smashing in a long-range drive to briefly narrow the score to 2-1.

But having been many people’s ill-judged dark horses for the tournament, they exit with a humbling zero points and a goal difference of minus seven.

Switzerland must now wait for the group games to be completed to see if their efforts will be enough to send them through.