Italy made it a perfect three wins from three as they secure first place in Group A with a 1-0 victory over Wales in Rome.

Chris Gunter missed a great chance to put Wales ahead in the first half before Mateo Pessina clipped in a Marco Verratti free-kick to give Italy the lead six minutes before halftime.

Both sides missed chances in a second-half dominated by Italy after a red card for a dangerous challenge by Ethan Ampadu. Italy came the closest when Federico Bernardeschi hit the outside of the post from a free-kick.

Italy will now travel to Wembley to face the runners up from Group C, while Wales head to Amsterdam to face the runners up from Group B.