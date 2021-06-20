The MTN FA Cup Round of 32 games recorded some impressive results at the various venues on Saturday and on Sunday afternoon.

The Karela United and Medeama SC fixture was delayed after some angry fans for the home side attacked the player of Medeama.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko, Great Olympics, Berekum Chelsea, Hearts of Oak among other Premier League clubs have booked qualification for the next round with the exception of WAFA who lost on penalties at home to Youngwise FC while Karela United also lost to Medeama at home.

On Saturday, Kotoko dispatched Ejisu-based 3rd tier side Thunderbolt 3-1 at Ejisu with a brace from Evans Adomako and another from Emmanuel Gyamfi completing a comeback for the 2017 winners.

West Africa Football Academy [WAFA] were eliminated on penalties by second-tier side Young Wise FC at Dobro after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Hearts of Oak continued their impressive run as they score four second-half goals to dismiss Windy Professionals in Accra with Daniel Afriyie, Emmanuel Nettey, Benjamin Afutu and Umar Manaf all getting in on the act. Jamel Hola Selorm scored the consolation for Windy Professionals.

Karela United exited the competition, losing 2-1 at home to Medeama at Aiyinase.

In other results, Great Olympics progressed 4-2 on penalties against Kpando Hearts of Lions following a 0-0 result.

Elmina Sharks also progressed at the expense of local rivals Venomous Vipers with a 4-2 penalty shoot out win following a 0-0 result in regulation time.

Full time results – MTN FA cup Round 32: