The Accra Regional Police Command has embarked on an enhanced operational exercise in Accra and arrested 215 suspected criminals in its recent targeted operation.

The operation follows very disturbing recorded cases of violent crimes in Accra, particularly a bullion van attack which led to the killing of a policeman and a woman on Monday, June 14 at Jamestown, the pig farm robbery and killing of 43 year old man, and the Honey Suckle Forex Bureau attack and shooting.

The three-day operation, which began on June 17 and ended today, June 20, also rounded up 17 women amongst the 215 suspects. The ages of suspects range between 17 and 52 years.

Areas of focus for the exercise included Korle-Bu, Tesano, Amasaman, Nima, Dansoman, Abokobi, Accra central, Teshie, Madina, Bastona, Jamestown, Osu and Lakeside.

Though that was part of series of exercises by the command since the beginning of this year, the three-day operation forms part of efforts to fight violent crimes, drug peddling and street robberies.

The Police mostly intercepted wrapped narcotics substances, sharp implements, mixtures of concoctions laced with narcotics, tramadol, etc.

The operation also targeted and impounded 168 motorbikes, believed to be used in facilitating the robberies.

The arrested suspects have been detained and undergoing various levels of screening for possible connection to recorded crimes under investigation.

The Accra Regional Police Command remains resilient and assures members of the general public of providing maximum security as it opens its doors for continuous public cooperation and volunteering of useful information in stemming the tide.